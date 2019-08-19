Breaking: (Photos): How fire destroyed part of Katangowa Market in Lagos

Properties worth miliions of naira have been destroyed in an early morning inferno, Monday, August 19, when raging fire gutted part of Katangowa Market, Super bus stop in Agbado-Okeodo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

Though no life has been reported lost, the immediate or remote cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at press time.

This came barely 24 hours after a free-for-all broke out between some Hausa and Yoruba traders over a minor misunderstanding in the same area. Fortunately too, nobody died during the incident.

It was gathered that the fire which started at exactly 3.15am, destroyed the entire stretch of shops where fairly used clothes are being sold located opposite the Central Mosque in the market.

Vanguard

See photos: