Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Oyo-Ita storms Aso Rock, walks straight to Abba Kyari’s office

On 10:55 amIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the embattled Head of Civil Service, Wednesday stormed Aso, moved straight to the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari’s office.

Winifred Oyo-Ita,
Winifred Oyo-Ita

She made her first appearance after missing the retreat for ministers-designate held on Monday and Tuesday.

Oyo-Ita, specifically didn’t show up on Tuesday when she was scheduled to speak on ‘Consolidating Ongoing Reforms in the Public Service’.

Oyo-Ita pledges to revive civil service in North-East(Opens in a new browser tab)

Reports had it last week that she tendered her resignation letter to the presidency. A story that has since been denied by the Presidency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week Tuesday grilled Oyo-Ita over alleged N3b contract scam.

Details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.