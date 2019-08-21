Breaking: Oyo-Ita storms Aso Rock, walks straight to Abba Kyari’s office

By Nwafor Sunday

Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the embattled Head of Civil Service, Wednesday stormed Aso, moved straight to the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari’s office.

She made her first appearance after missing the retreat for ministers-designate held on Monday and Tuesday.

Oyo-Ita, specifically didn’t show up on Tuesday when she was scheduled to speak on ‘Consolidating Ongoing Reforms in the Public Service’.

Reports had it last week that she tendered her resignation letter to the presidency. A story that has since been denied by the Presidency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week Tuesday grilled Oyo-Ita over alleged N3b contract scam.

Details later:

