Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu places N1m bounty on overseas traveling schedule of South-East govs

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to reward anyone with useful information on overseas traveling schedule of South-East governors and other Igbo leaders.

“So if you are working in any Government House in Southeast and you know which city in the world the governor is going to be, inform us so that we will mobilize for him and you will be rewarded with N1m,” he declared”.

Kanu who disclosed this in a live broadcast on Sunday, opined that a member of the group had pledged to pay anyone with useful information on Igbo leaders.

He expressed satisfaction over the attack on the former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, accusing Igbo leaders in the national assembly of proscribing IPOB. He exonerated the Federal government from the group’s proscription. His words, “They and not the Federal government of Nigeria proscribed IPOB.

“They said they proscribed IPOB to douse rising tension in the region. What caused the tension, because the Military raided my house at Umuahia”.

Recall that Ekweremadu was attacked on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany by members of the proscribed group.

Ekweremad was pelted with eggs and stones, while his cloths were torn. An incident described by many as unfortunate, barbaric, condemnable and un-Igbo.

However, reacting on Ekweremadu’s attack, Kanu said it was a courageous act and polite warning to Igbo leaders.

“They brought the Army to raid my House in Umuahia. How many times has he condemned the killings and kidnappings happening in his own state?

“He went to celebrate New Yam Festival in Germany when his people are being killed and our women being raped.

“Where did they even get the new Yam from? I know there is none in Igboland since herdsmen destroyed all our farmlands”.

