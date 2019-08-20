Breaking News
Breaking: Nigerians are poor, hoping for a better life, Buhari tells Ministers Designate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on  Tuesday told the Ministers Designate that the people of Nigeria have great expectation from the current government.

Speaking at the Presidential Retreat for the Ministers Designate expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday, President Buhari said that majority of Nigerians are poor and hoping for a better life.

He said that the retreat was the beginning of the work before then and that it was the responsibility of the government to meet the great needs of the people.

He said that the incoming Ministers will be responsible for the implementation of agreed initiatives that a monitoring evaluation framework will be put in place to check the performance of members.

