Breaking: NECO releases 2019 June/July SSCE results

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna-National Examinations Councl, (NECO) has released the 2019 June/July Senior School Certificate examination,(SSCE) results just as it de-recognize three secondary schools from further conducting its examinations and blacklisted seventeen Supervisors for various malpractices.

Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council, Alhaji Abubakar Gana who made this known in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday said 1,163,194 registered for the examination while 1,151,016 actually sat for the examination.

He also pointed out that 146 blind candidates sat for the examination.

The Statistics shows that 954,399 representing 83.03% passed made Credit and above in mathematics while 984,152 representing 85.50% made Credit in English language.

Similarly, number of Candudates who madefive credits and above including English language and mathematics is 829,787 representing 71.559% and when compared to 2018 June/July SSCE, there is an increase of 0.11%.

The Registrar said the Council has recommended three schools in Kastina, Kebbi and Oyo states for de-recognition from conducting its Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) for two years.

According to him, the schools were de-recognized for their involvements in mass cheating especially from where he called “Special Centers”.

He also said that 17 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard.

Gana further disclosed that 40,630 representing 3.53 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examination were involved in various forms of malpractice adding that the number of malpractice cases when compared to 2018 increased with over 50 per cent. The Registrar explained that the reason for the higher figure of malpractice cases in 2019 is not unconnected with the deployment of the new biometric verification device used in the 2019 SSCE saying, “more robust monitoring by staff and external monitors also contributed to more sensitivity in detecting malpractices.”

Gana disclosed that some NECO staff who were alleged to have been involved in malpractice cases will not also go unpunished as they have been recommended to face the appropriate disciplinary measures and that anyone found guilty will be dealt with accordingly.

“The number of candidates who made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics is 829,787 representing 71.59 per cent.

“The number of candidates who made five Credits and above, irrespective of English language and Mathematics is 1,041,986 representing 89.90 per cent.”

The Registrar described the 2019 June/July SSCE as a huge success saying, “NECO has once again delivered on its mandate.”

Vanguard