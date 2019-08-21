Breaking: (Ministerial swearing in): Ngige, Ikeazu, Ogah, Bello, Akpabio, take oaths

By Nwafor Sunday

The former Anambra state governor, Dr Chris Ngige, along with former governor of Akwa-Ibom, God’swill Akpabio, sharon Ikeazu, Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, and Mohammed Musa Bello, were among the first batch that took oath of office today.

After their sweaing in, they were not given any portfolio but there are indications that it would be given to them after the inauguration.

Recall that presidency had said that “Ministers will be sworn in and will receive their portfolios and Ministerial Mandates today”.

This was revealed by Tolu Ogunlesi, Head of the Presidency’s Digital Communications.

See tweet below: