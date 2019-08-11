Breaking: Manchester United humble Chelsea, gave them 4 to take home

By Nwafor Sunday
Manchester United on Sunday humbled Chelsea at the Old Trafford. With the total score of 4 zero against Chelsea, it is as if Man United is really prepared for this Premiership season.
EPL: Guardiola targets hat-trick with Man City(Opens in a new browser tab)
This is a very good performance from United to ease past one of their top-four rivals on the opening weekend.
Details later:
English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Man Utd 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Brighton 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Sheffield Utd 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Everton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Leicester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Wolves 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Newcastle 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Norwich 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Watford 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 5 0