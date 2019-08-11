Breaking News
Breaking: Manchester United humble Chelsea, gave them 4 to take home

On 6:28 pmIn News, Sportsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Manchester United on Sunday humbled Chelsea at the Old Trafford. With the total score of 4 zero against Chelsea, it is as if Man United is really prepared for this Premiership season.

This is a very good performance from United to ease past one of their top-four rivals on the opening weekend.

Details later:
English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Man Utd 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Brighton 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Sheffield Utd 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Everton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Leicester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Wolves 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Newcastle 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Norwich 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Watford 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

