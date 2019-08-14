Breaking News
Breaking: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

On 10:59 pmIn News, Sportsby

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a richly entertaining match in Istanbul finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.

UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and teammates celebrate winning the UEFA Super Cup 2019 football match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Besiktas Park Stadium in Istanbul on August 14, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Every penalty in the shoot-out had found the net before Tammy Abraham’s effort was saved by Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, allowing the European champions to win the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Sadio Mane had earlier cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opener and then scored again to put Liverpool 2-1 up five minutes into extra time. However, Jorginho netted a penalty at the other end to force the shoot-out.

