Breaking: Lawyers must fight for preservation of rule of law- Usoro,NBA President

By Henry Ojelu

The President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN has said that lawyers will continue to fight for the preservation of rule of law in Nigeria.

President of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Paul Usoro, SAN

Usoro stated this at the ongoing Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA in Lagos.

Dignitaries at the conference with the  theme ‘Facing the future’, include Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, President, International Bar Association, IBA, Horacio Bernardes Neto, Chief Judges of state High Courts, past President of NBA among others.

