Breaking: Landlady raped to death by tenant in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – A commercial motorcyclist has reportedly raped his landlady to death in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday at Olorunda area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the mother of three, described by family member as a middle-aged woman, was at home alone after her husband had gone to work while the children were said to have gone for holiday coaching when the incident happened.

The suspected tenant was alleged to have broken into the woman’s room, threatened her with a cutlass and tied her up before performing the dastardly act.

It was also gathered that after the act, the tenant fled the house but some of his belongings were found in the room which suggested that he was responsible for the act.

One of the children of the deceased who spoke with Vanguard said he saw the tenant on a bike while coming home but never knew he had killed his mum at home.

The question on the lips of the residents of the area who gathered at the house of the deceased was what strange spirit could have taken possession of the young man to have committed such a dastard act.

The husband of the deceased and her children could not hold their tears as they wept profusely.

The police public Relations Officer Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the police had swung into action to bring the suspect to book.

VANGUARD