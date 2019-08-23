I’ll appeal my sack, Senator Melaye

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Dino Malaye on Friday, vowed to appeal the tribunal judgement sacking him from the Senate. The Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal judgment, had earlier ruled in favour of Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) who had challenged Melaye’s victory at the poll.

Disclosing this via his tweeter handle, the outspoken senator who is also contesting for the gubernatorial election in the state against the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello, asked his supporters to calm down, saying “No cause for alarm at all”.

His words “On Tribunal judgment. No cause for alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate cannot be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West because I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking.”

Vanguard

