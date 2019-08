By Nwafor Sunday

Roads leading to Lagos from Sango in Ogun State, and those moving to Abule-Egba from Oshodi and other parts of Lagos state, were on Sunday blocked by traders at Oke-Odo market.

Hausas and Yorubas who sell at the market are currently fighting each other. As at the time of filling this report, one person has been injured. What brought about the clash has not been ascertained by our reporter.

Details later:

