Breaking: Gunmen kidnap Kaduna State House of Assembly member

By Ben Agande, Kaduna
A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has on Friday been kidnapped by an unknown gunmen. The incident happened along Kaduna-Zaria road.
Details later:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has on Friday been kidnapped by an unknown gunmen. The incident happened along Kaduna-Zaria road.
Details later: