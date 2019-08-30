Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap Kaduna State House of Assembly member

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has on Friday been kidnapped by an unknown gunmen. The incident happened along Kaduna-Zaria road.

Details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.