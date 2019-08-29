Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Flood destroys 250 houses in Jigawa

On 3:21 pmIn Newsby

Flooding, caused by days of heavy downpour, has  destroyed no fewer than 250 houses in Karanka and Diginsa towns in Birniwa Local Government area of Jigawa.flood

Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, the Information Officer in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birniwa on Thursday that the incident occurred on Aug.  27.

He said that the Birniwa Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Jaji-Dole, had visited the affected towns for on the spot assessment of the damage.

Yakubu said Jaji-Dole had implored the counsellors representing the areas to forward to him the number of displaced persons for support.

Flood: Omo-Agege wants early mitigating measures(Opens in a new browser tab)

The chairman prayed to God to give the victims the fortitude to bear the loss and called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to them.

The information officer said that the village head of Karanka, Alhaji Abdu Bulama, had earlier called on the council to construct drains to prevent future flooding in the area.

According to him, Bulama  blamed the flooding  partly on lack of drains, saying the flooding could have been averted if drains were constructed.

“ The chairman said that the plea would be looked into,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.