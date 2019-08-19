Breaking News
Breaking: Falana shut out as Police seal venue of RevolutionNow summit

On 12:17 pm

By Anthony Ogbonna

Police have, Monday, sealed off the venue for a scheduled summit by the #RevolutionNow group, shutting out human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, who was billed to deliver a speech at the summit, reports have said.

Police barricade entrance to venue
Adeola Soetan, a member of Coalition For Revolution (CORE)
A team of the Lagos State Police Command stormed the venue in the early hours of Monday and sealed off the venue.

Mr. Adeola Soetan, a member of Coalition For Revolution (CORE), the group led by Omoyele Sowore who is the detained presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), corroborated the development.

Photos also show a team of policemen who had barricaded the street leading to the venue.

Details soon…

Vanguard

