Breaking: Falana shut out as Police seal venue of RevolutionNow summit

By Anthony Ogbonna

Police have, Monday, sealed off the venue for a scheduled summit by the #RevolutionNow group, shutting out human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, who was billed to deliver a speech at the summit, reports have said.

A team of the Lagos State Police Command stormed the venue in the early hours of Monday and sealed off the venue.

Mr. Adeola Soetan, a member of Coalition For Revolution (CORE), the group led by Omoyele Sowore who is the detained presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), corroborated the development.

Photos also show a team of policemen who had barricaded the street leading to the venue.

Details soon…

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard