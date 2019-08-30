Breaking News
Breaking: Explosion erupts on NPDC Abura crude trunk line in Delta

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: EXPLOSION has erupted on Abura crude trunk line in Otu  Jeremi, Ughelli south local government area at about 2pm  on Friday.

File: Explosion 

The line operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company,  NPDC with its joint partner ND  Western is in OML 34.

At press time, no official comment on the likely cause of the eruption on the oil facility from the operators. Meantime, community sources said it would not be unconnected with  activities of oil thieves.

Illegal bunkering activities has been a major source of concern in the area with military operations coordinated by Sector One  Operation Delta Safe,  destroying several illegal oil refining equipment used by the oil thieves about three months ago.

No staff of NPDC was ready to comment on the development at press time. Commander Sector One in Warri, Delta state , Operation Delta Safe, Col Habib Manu told newsmen  that effort was still on to unravel cause of the incident.

