Breaking: Emeka Ihedioha appoints Kanu Nwankwo as aide on sports

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Arsenal player, Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed Senior Special Assistant on Sports to the Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

This is contained in a statement disclosed by Izuchukwu Akwarandu, new media aide to the governor.

The statement reads; “The governor, Emeka Ihedioha, received one of the country’s football legends, Kanu Nwankwo, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.”

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”

Vanguard