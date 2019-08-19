Breaking: Ekweremadu arrives Nigeria after being attacked in Germany

By Nwafor Sunday

Former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu has arrived Nigeria. Upon his arrival, he narrated how he was attacked by mob in Germany.

Recall that Ekweremadu was attacked with stones and eggs by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB when he attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo in Germany.

His attack has since been condemned by many Nigerians with German embassy determined to deal with those who perpetrated the crime.

Ekweremadu narrates ordeal

“I was informed that the place is full and that the mayor of the city where we visited was very cooperative. And the Nigerian ambassador to Germany was also at the venue, so we had to rush down.

“When I got there, I saw a lot of Igbo people who had assembled so I was excited and I came out of the car because I saw so many people, I wanted to say hello to them. We were exchanging pleasantries.

“So, they were a couple of Igbo people, IPOB with emblems so one of them now accosted and blasted me and said that we didn’t do much when we had python dance (a military operation) in the south-east.

“I told him let me exchange greetings with others and I can now respond to him later as I was just coming in. So he held my hand and said no, I now removed my hand and started shaking other people. So at that point, the organisers apparently noticed what was going on and wanted to resist them, then the fight ensued”, he said.

