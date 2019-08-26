Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Court summons AGF, EFCC over ex-Gov Yari’s property

On 1:00 pmIn News, Politicsby

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, summoned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appear before it over plans to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

SERAP,Abubakar Malami, THE Senate will on Tuesday round off the Screening Exercise of Ministerial Nominees forwarded to it on Tuesday, as all the Nominees will be confirmed same day, for onward presentation to President Muhammmadu Buhari to at the end of the day, assign portfolios to them.
Abubakar Malami

Justice Nkeonye Maha, who made the order after listening to the arguments canvassed in a motion exparte by counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, adjourned the matter till Aug. 30.

Alleged N6bn fraud: Court again adjourns Sen. Goje’s case until July 4(Opens in a new browser tab)

The motion ex parte, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and order 4 rule 3 and 4 of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.

The AGF is the 1st respondent while the EFCC is the 2nd respondent in the suit.

Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours before adjourned further proceedings. (NAN).

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.