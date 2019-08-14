Babalele

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has, Wednesday, ordered that Abdullahi Babalele, the son in-law to ex-Vice President and the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, be remanded in EFCC’s custody.

Abdullahi Babalele , who was charged with two counts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is to be remanded till Thursday when his bail application would he heard.

The EFCC, had, Wednesday, arraigned Abdullahi Babalele on two counts bordering on alleged money laundering.

When the two counts were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Babalele committed the offence in February, 2019.

The two counts read thus:

COUNT 1: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February,2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard