Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s prayer to freeze the FCMB Operational Account number: 0998552074, belonging to the Bauchi State government.

The judge, who adjourned the matter to Sept.3, urged the commission to put the party concerned on notice of the order within 21 days (NAN).

Details soon…

Vanguard