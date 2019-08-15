Breaking: Court grants Atiku’s son-in-law N20m bail

Atiku

…Grants N20m bail each to Atiku’s lawyer, Giwa-Osagie, his brother, Erhunse

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has, Thursday, granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to the former Vice- President and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr. Babalele was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

His bail is with one surety in like sum.

The surety must be resident in Lagos.

The judge also granted N20 million bail each to Atiku’s lawyer, Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, and his brother, Erhunse, with one surety in like sum.

The judge held that the sureties must reside in Lagos and must also have landed property in the state.

While both defendants have just 14 days to perfect their bail conditions, the judge adjourned the cases to October 8 for trial.

Recall that Justice Oweibo had, Wednesday, ordered that Abdullahi Babalele, be remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s custody.

Abdullahi Babalele, who was charged with two counts, was remanded till today, Thursday when his bail application was heard.

The EFCC, had, Wednesday, arraigned Abdullahi Babalele on two counts bordering on alleged money laundering.

When the two counts were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Babalele committed the offence in February, 2019.

The two counts read thus:

COUNT 1: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February,2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

