Breaking: Chad begs Nigeria for support in conducting elections

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Vice Chairman of the Chadian Electoral Commission CENI, Adam Mahmadu has sought the assistance of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in conducting elections in his country, lamenting that most of the countries it had expected support from had shunned its overtures.

Speaking when he visited the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Friday in Abuja, Mahmadu said the Chadian commission which was established in 2014 has been incapable of conducting parliamentary elections, a situation that has seen the present lawmakers serving for an additional term of four years.

He said the situation got worse when the country joined the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“Nigerian officials have been making efforts to put us on the world map of election. INEC Nigeria supported us in the 2016 presidential elections. I hereby state that Nigeria was the first country to support our election in Chad,” Mahmadu disclosed.

He said even though their first mission to Nigeria was to thank the commission for its past support, added that the second issue was to seek for the country’s support in organising and conducting their parliamentary elections.

“We want to hold the parliamentary election because the actual tenure of the National Assembly members finished on 21 June, 2019. They have finished two tenure of four years each,” he said.

“Today, our armed forces are doing a good job in the Lake Chad basin. Apart from the issue of the Boko Haram, Chad supported Mali to combat terrorists in their country.

“That is why we are facing challenges in the election conduct. For that reason, we consider Nigeria as a brother country to help us in organizing the election in Chad. I want to make it clear that none of the countries have come to help Chad to conduct its elections. We have received some promises from the European Union but none has come.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the commission had taken note of the request especially with regards to the long overdue parliamentary election.

“You raised a number of issues and I want to respond. On security issues resulting in the displacement of the people including voters, we will share with you a frame work for IDP voting, registration of voters and preparation of voter register. All experiences in those areas will be shared.

“In preparing for the parliamentary election, there is need for the participation of people with disability. I want to advise that we set up two technical team from Nigeria and Chad.”

“We will want the Chadian team to come to Nigeria and understudy our elections. On our part, we will be happy to send a team to Chad to see how we can collaborate. Be assured that if there is anything of value you think Nigeria can share with Chad in organizing this election, consider us as a friend and brother. We will support you in any way we can,” Yakubu added.

