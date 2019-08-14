Buhari signs bill changing Nigeria Prison Service, to Nigeria Correctional Service

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill changing the Nigeria Prison Service to Correctional Service.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang who disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday explained that the Correctional Service is made up of Custodial and Non Custodial Service.

He said that the Non Custodial Service was intended to be a place of reformation and that the person sentenced under this will not stay in custody but will have remediation.

