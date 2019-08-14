Breaking News
Translate

Buhari signs bill changing Nigeria Prison Service, to Nigeria Correctional Service

On 4:18 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill changing the Nigeria Prison Service to Correctional Service.

Nigeria Prison Service
President Muhammadu Buhari signs Instrument of Ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in State House on 28th March 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang who disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday explained that the Correctional Service is made up of Custodial and Non Custodial Service.

It’s dangerous to deny adolescent rights to reproductive health – Edun(Opens in a new browser tab)

He said that the Non Custodial Service was intended to be a place of reformation and that the person sentenced under this will not stay in custody but will have remediation.

Details later

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.