By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, naming a former deputy governor of Edo state, Dr Pius Odubu as its Chairman.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF. Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja said the appointments are however subject to Senate confirmation.

Others in the reconstituted board are Bernard Okumagba (Delta state) who will serve as Managing Director; Engr. Otobong Edem (Akwa Ibom) as Executive Director Projects and Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), Executive Director Finance & Admin.

The representatives of the states and geopolitical zones are; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo), Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo) and Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo).

READ ALSO:

Others are the Northwest Representative, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); the Northeast Representative, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and the Southwest Representative, Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

The statement added that the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

2 Chinese nationals, 3 Nigerians drag IGP to court over alleged illegal detention https://t.co/VQuOyJJdEz @vanguardngr.com #vanguardnews pic.twitter.com/aAiHNDeGoi — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 27, 2019

“The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September 2019 at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification”.

VANGUARD

NDDC