Breaking: Buhari re-appoints Lauretta Onochie, Adesina, others as aides

By Nwafor Sunday

The fearless and outspoken social media aide to president Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity among others have been re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director (Information), Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Buhari equally retained “Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

“Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.

“All appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau.”

Vanguard