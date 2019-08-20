Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari appoints heads of federal agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed was appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Mohammed replaces Sadiya Umar Farouk, a minister-designate from Zamfara.

According to the statement, Dr Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon O. Ikeazor, while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

“For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

“The appointments take immediate effect,’’ the statement added.(NAN)

