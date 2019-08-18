BREAKING: BP, Vitol, Totsa, Gunvor, Trafigura, Sahara, 9 others win new NNPC oil, petroleum products deal

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has announced 15 consortia/companies, as winners of its 2019/2020 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) arrangement.

The winners are, BP Oil International Limited/Aym Shafa Limited, Vitol SA/Calson-Hyson, Totsa Total Oil Trading SA/Total Nigeria Plc, Gunvor International B.V./AY Maikifi Oil & Gas Company Limited, Trafigura PTE Limited/A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited, Cepsa S.A.U./Oando Plc, Mocoh SA/Mocoh Nigeria Limited, Litasco SA/Trittania-U Nigeria Limited/Freepoint Commodities, MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited and Sahara Energy Resource Limited.

Others are, Bono Energy Limited/Eterna Plc/Arkleen Oil & Gas Limited/Amazon Energy, Matrix Energy Limited/Petratlantic Energy Limited/UTM Offshore Limited/Levene Energy Development Limited, Mecuria Energy Trading SA/Barbedos Oil & Gas Services/Rainoil Limited/Petrogas Energy and Asian Oil & Gas PTE Limited/Eyrie Energy Limited/Masters Energy Oil & Gas Limited/Casiva Limited and Duke Oil Company Incorporated.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the NNPC stated: “In line with its avowed commitment to transparency and accountability in all its activities as committed by the new Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, the National Oil Company has announced winners of its 2019/2020 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) arrangement.”

The statement, signed by the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that the consortia/companies are reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian Downstream companies, added that the contract is for one year effective October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

The release stated that the tender process comprised technical and commercial bid submission respectively, evaluation and shortlisting, then commercial negotiations with prequalified companies and engagement of the successful consortia/companies by NNPC.

It added: “Under the DSDP arrangement, the under listed fifteen (15) consortia/companies shall over the contract period, offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement”, the release declared.

“In his takeover note on July 8, 2019, the newly appointed NNPC GMD, Mallam Kyari, had promised to open NNPC books to public scrutiny, saying as a publicly owned company Nigerians deserve to know about the operations of the Corporation.

“He reiterated his Management’s team commitment to transparency and accountability when he had a maiden Town Hall engagement with the staff of the Corporation where he launched the team’s policy direction tagged: Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence (TAPE).”

