Breaking: Bobrisky on the run, as police storms venue of birthday celebration

6:57 pm Entertainment, News

Tolu Abereoje

Popular Nigerian Transgender and socialite, Bobrisky has, on Saturday, gone into hiding when the Nigerian policemen stormed his 28th birthday celebration venue, in lekki, lagos.

Bobrisky

While it appeared Bobrisky was nowhere to found, The policemen shut down the venue of the birthday celebration.

Vanguard recall, that the Otyunba Runsewe, the DG of Nigerian Culture and Tourism had in recently criticised what he termed has Bobrisky disgraceful act.

Details shortly…

