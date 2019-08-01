Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Bello’s gunmen after my life, family, aides – Kogi Dep. Gov

On 1:17 pmIn Newsby

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba on Thursday has alledged that the governor of the state has sent gunmen after his life.

Simon Achuba
Simon Achuba

Acbuba called on the inspector general of Police, SSS, Army and other security personnel to safeguard his life, family members and his aides.

Achuba, who spoke with newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja said, “From all information at my disposal, the governor has mobilized gunmen to attack me.

“I want the police, SSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible”

The deputy governor likewise called on the president to beam his searchlight on the state.

…details shortly.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.