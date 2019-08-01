Breaking: Bello’s gunmen after my life, family, aides – Kogi Dep. Gov

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba on Thursday has alledged that the governor of the state has sent gunmen after his life.



Acbuba called on the inspector general of Police, SSS, Army and other security personnel to safeguard his life, family members and his aides.

Achuba, who spoke with newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja said, “From all information at my disposal, the governor has mobilized gunmen to attack me.

“I want the police, SSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible”

The deputy governor likewise called on the president to beam his searchlight on the state.

…details shortly.