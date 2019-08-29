Breaking: Battle in Imo, as Ihedioha recovery team, Okorocha’s men clash

Okorocha has chosen to dance naked – recovery team

They want to invade my house – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

There was a clash today, between the recovery team of Imo state government stolen properties and suspected supporters to the former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

The incident took place at Okorocha’s Spibat residence at Amakohia in Owerri North local government area of Imo state.

According to the leader of the recovery team led by the Senior Special Adviser on Security, to governor Emeka Ihedioha, Jasper Ndubuaku said he was attacked when he went there to submit a court order to Okorocha.

Responding, Okorocha through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said Ndubuaku, came to the residence of Okorocha with thugs.

According to Ndubuaku, briefly said: “I went to Okorocha’s resident at the Spibat with some members of my Recovery team to give them the Court Order only to be surrendered and beaten to stupor by Armed of armed hoodlums in the presence of some security operatives at Spibat.

“The thugs are with matches and guns stripped me naked and pushed me into the gutter and they started beating me using all kinds of weapons on me.

“I suspect that Okorocha’s strength is coming from somewhere, but I can assure you that no threat from anywhere will stop Imo people from recovering their stolen commonwealth from anybody.

Also read:

“I observed that the former Governor has chosen to dance naked to protect the properties he stole from govt.”

Responding, the Special Adviser to the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the Press Conference held today, August 29, 2019 by the Chairman, Imo State Property Recovery Committee Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku accusing the former governor of the State Owelle Rochas Okorocha recruiting thugs to attack him and his team when they wanted to invade the private residence of the former governor at Sipbat, Owerri.

“Mr Ndubuaku stormed the private residence of the former governor at Sipbat with more than 700 thugs and he had informed the public when his committee was set up that he had recruited 6000 youths to help him recover government properties.

“They were about to surge into the Sipbat residence of the former governor when the information came and youths with sympathy for the former governor rushed to the place to stop them.

“Ndubuaku and his thugs were there without any Court Order. And they have failed or refused to publish whatever they think the former governor has in his possession which they think belongs to the government as we had demanded.”

Vanguard