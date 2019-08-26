Breaking News
Breaking: Alleged N7.2bn fraud: Absence of Kalu’s lawyer stalls trial

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday further adjourned the trial of the embattled former Governor of Abia State and currently representing Abia North Senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to August 27, 2019.

Orji Kalu
Justice Mohammed Idriss fixed the date sequel to the application by Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Awa Kalu, SAN, through the second defendant’s counsel, K.C Nwofo, SAN, who said that he came into Lagos on Sunday with him but suddenly took ill.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the SAN recover from the sickness.

Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, who appears for the prosecution did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

