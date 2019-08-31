Breaking: Again, Boko Haram attack Chibok village

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely five hours the Presidency reported that Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi Secondary School girl, kidnapped by Boko Haram for about 3 years, was still alive, the terrorist organization again struck Chibok village.

Report from TheCable revealed that residents of Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok local government area of Borno, took to their heels on hearing gun shots suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

Details later:

Vanguard