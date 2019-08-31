Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Again, Boko Haram attack Chibok village

On 8:31 pmIn Newsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely five hours the Presidency reported that Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi Secondary School girl, kidnapped by Boko Haram for about 3 years, was still alive, the terrorist organization again struck Chibok village.

Boko Haram: We celebrated Sallah for the first time in 5 years – Shehu of Bama(Opens in a new browser tab)

Report from TheCable revealed that residents of Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok local government area of Borno, took to their heels on hearing gun shots suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

Details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.