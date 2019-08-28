By Ben Agande

About 7 persons, including three final year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, one male and two female as well as four other, were kidnapped on the notorious Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday in what is again another spike in the activities of kidnappers after few day lulls.



Both the ABU and Police authorities are yet to comment on the incidence at the time of filing this report but a senior security source in Kaduna confirmed to Vanguard that the incidence happened in the afternoon on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether the Kidnapped incidence was the same as the one that convoy of the former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo ran into and his security details dispersed.

The security source who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity said “yes we are aware of the kidnap of at least seven persons including three law students of ABU. We are trailing the kidnappers”.

More than fifteen people have been kidnapped in and around Kaduna metropolis in the last two weeks, with two of the victims being kidnapped when they went to deliver the ransom for the two children of a Kaduna based Baptist Bishop.

