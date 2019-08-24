BY Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A local government official in Borno State has been abducted with his wife and a child.

Sources said the official, Bukar Hassan, a cashier with Hawul Local Government was kidnapped along Buni Gari-Biu road. He was returning from Maiduguri after a visit on Wednesday afternoon when his abductors swooped on his vehicle around Kamuya village about 76 km to Damaturu, Yobe State, abducted him, his wife and child.

Sources said the abductors later released the wife and held the cashier and his son hostage since Wednesday afternoon.

“The kidnappers have demanded N10 million,” an official told our correspondent on condition of anonymity. The source said the kidnapper has slashed the amount to N7 million and later N5 million.

The caretaker chairman of Hawul Local Government, Mr Daniel Malang confirmed the incident. He also said the kidnappers demanded a ransom before they could release the cashier and his son.