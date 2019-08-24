Breaking News
Translate

Borno: Local govt cashier kidnapped, N10m ransom demanded

On 8:12 pmIn Metro, Newsby

BY Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri 

A local government official in Borno State has been abducted with his wife and a child.
Sources said the official, Bukar Hassan, a cashier with Hawul Local Government was kidnapped along  Buni Gari-Biu road. He was returning from Maiduguri after a visit on Wednesday afternoon when his abductors swooped on his vehicle around Kamuya village about 76 km to Damaturu, Yobe State, abducted him, his wife and child.
Sources said the abductors later released the wife and held the cashier and his son hostage since Wednesday afternoon.
“The kidnappers have demanded N10 million,” an official told our correspondent on condition of anonymity. The source said the kidnapper has slashed the amount to N7 million and later N5 million.
The caretaker chairman of Hawul Local  Government, Mr Daniel Malang confirmed the incident. He also said the kidnappers demanded a ransom before they could release the cashier and his son.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.