Royal fathers in Bomadi Local Government of Delta State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country to deal with the worsening security situation in the county.

The monarchs in a communiqué at the end of their meeting at the royal palace, Akugbene Town, rejected the RUGA settlement in any part of the kingdom.

The communiqué issued by the Akugbene-Mein Traditional Council of Chiefs, and signed by Chief Deinyou Brinemughan Anthony, congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Kingsley Otuaru, for their successful swearing-in/inauguration for the second term in office.

The communique read: “Council commends His Excellency for the appointment of Chief Barry Pere Gbe as Commissioner for Economic Planning, Kelly Penawou as Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs and a host of others from the kingdom.

“Council hereby charges the President and Commander-in-Chief to rejig the security architecture of the country to deal decisively with the worsening security situation in the county.

“Council vehemently rejects the issue of RUGA settlement in the length and breadth of the kingdom. Council calls for vigilant amongst the various communities in the kingdom.

“Council also urges both elected members and political appointees to key into the SMART Agenda of the governor in the overall interest of all Deltans.”

