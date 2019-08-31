Bobrisky: Nigeria not Sodom and Gomorrah, Hon Sowemimo warns

Honourable Deji Sowemimo representing Obafemi-Owode Constituency at the 8th House of Assembly in Ogun State has warned cross-dresser, Bobrisky, that Nigeria is not Sodom and Gomorrah and would not be allowed to pollute the cultural interest of the country.

Hon Sowemimo, in a chat with Vanguard , explained that at a time when the Nigerian youths are in the eyes of the storm globally, the least “We can condone at this point is abuse of our culture.

“Bobrisky will certainly not be allowed to exhibit his ‘girlish lifestyle’ on the Nigerian streets or through any medium anymore. Nigeria is not Sodom and Gomorrah and it can never be. Nigeria is endowed with magnificent culture that attributes to building a solid nation in which the good citizens sees its culture diversity as a source of strength even in the face of major challenges.

“The Nigerian environment and its good citizens can no longer tolerate a horrible show like the one Bobrisky displays on the streets anymore.

“Obviously, our youths are in serious danger by the immoral behaviours of Bobrisky. He may have right to his immoral lifestyle, but certainly not in Nigeria,” Hon Sowemimo said.

Vanguard