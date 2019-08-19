BIM cries out over arrest of members

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—THE Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, yesterday, raised the alarm over the incessant arrests and detention of its members by security agencies in the state.

Ebonyi Central BIM leader, Chief Oseh Sylvester, who stated that he was worried over the development, wondered why members of a non-violent movement or organisation could be made to pass through such level of persecution and total injustice in the state.

He further called on security agencies to double their strength towards capturing Boko Haram members and trigger-happy herdsmen plaguing the country with acts of terrorism.

Sylvester said: “ BIM is not happy with the recent mass arrest of our members in different parts of the state even though some of them were released.

“We are a non-violent group as we respect constituted law and order. Our peaceful disposition should not be relegated to the background.”

Vanguard