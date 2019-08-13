Breaking News
Benue college of education Provost kidnapped

Makurdi— Benue Police Command said, yesterday, that gunmen have kidnapped the Provost, College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Mr. Tsavwua Gborigyo.

The state Police Public Relations Office, DSP Catherine Anene, said in Makurdi that the provost was abducted weekend.

Anene disclosed that the provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya on his way back from a burial.

She said no contact had been established with the kidnappers and appealed to the public to assist with any information that would lead to the rescue of the Provost.

