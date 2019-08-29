Benue begins clampdown on illegal schools, warns Head Teachers against illegal levies

By Peter Duru

Makurdi…..Benue State Commission of Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar has disclosed that the state government has set up a committee to clampdown on operators of illegal schools across the state.

The Commissioner who made this known yesterday in Makurdi said the government was worried at the level of proliferation of illegal schools in state assuring that drastic measures would be taken to check the menace.

“We all know that education remains the bedrock and the only foundation upon which a meaningful development can be built so we will not allow that sector to be destroyed by those who have not met the criteria to own schools in the state.

“Moreover the National Council of Education has given us powers to close down schools that have not been approved by the national regulatory bodies.

“This is obviously to improve standards in schools. So we have done that to save the future of our children. And in Benue we have set up a committee that has Area Education Officers as members to checkmate to effectively tackle the issue,” Prof. Ityavyar said.

The Education Commissioner also cautioned that the state government was closely monitoring Head Teachers of its schools who were in the habit of collecting illegal levies from students and pupils advising those involved to desist or be prepared to face the consequences.

