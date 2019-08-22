What will happen to the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) now that the new cabinet has been inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari?

This has been the worry of some beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programmes.

Well, the President had decided at the inception of the administration that this is a programme that he is personally committed to its sustenance and continuation, for which reason he ensured that the SIP is coordinated right from the Presidency, specifically giving the Vice President the mandate to supervise the programme.

This is going to continue throughout the duration of the Buhari administration, while legislation is being considered to make the SIPs permanent beyond a particular administration.

While the Office of the Vice President supervises the N-SIPs, financial management and procurement of the Social Investment Programmes have always been handled in the budget and planning ministry. This will also continue to be the case.

Finally, as part of the structure for the management of the SIPs, there is also a steering committee that includes the Minister of Education; Minister of Health; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity; Minister of Information and Culture, among others.

