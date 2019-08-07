Bello/Achuba face-off: Nothing must happen to dep gov— Kogi youths

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —Youths in Kogi State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security operatives to safeguard the life of the state deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, following alleged threat to his life .

Achuba had last week raised the alarm that the face-off between him and Governor Yahaya Bello, had gotten to a level that the governor was after his life, family and aides.

Though the governor later refuted the claims, but youths on the aegis of Kogi Youths Forum, said such allegation from the state number two citizen was too weighty to be swept under the carpet.

The group in a statement by Richard Adejo and Jimoh Isa, President and Secretary, respectively also called on security operatives to tackle the issue of political insecurity that had ravaged the state in recent time.

According to the group, “the recent reports of intimidation and unnecessary harassment of the sitting deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simeon Achuba, is seen as an affront to the entire people of Kogi East, West and Central. We hereby condemned the actions in totality.

“We, therefore, call on the president and other stakeholders inthe country and Kogi State to take good notes of the threat and intimidation by the Kogi State government, especially the governor of the state and his Chief of Staff, Mr Edward Onoja against the sitting deputy governor of the state.”

Nov poll under threats

The youths said unless the security apparatuses tamed the political insecurity in the state, the November 16 guber election would not be credible.

They said: “The assurances that the November 2019 governorship election in the state will be free, fair and credible is doubtful as the deputy governor had revealed that the state will be under threat as a result of the reported importation of illegal arms into the state. It has been revealed that the imported arms have been handed over to one of the notorious and deadly political thugs.

“The development is particularly worrisome as thugs have reportedly resorted to the use of arms to achieve the political aspirations of their principal ahead of the November elections.

Vanguard