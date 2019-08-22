Beans price crashes in Katsina markets

The price of beans has crashed from N600 per measure to N200, following the arrival of newly harvested beans in markets in Katsina town, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A survey conducted by NAN on Thursday in Katsina metropolis showed that before of the arrival of the newly harvested beans, a 100kg bag of beans was sold for N24, 000 and now sells for N8, 000.

The survey, which covered the Old Township Market, Central Market, Kofar and Marusa Markets, showed that the newly harvested beans are species of the commodity that mature in only 40 days for harvesting.

According to the survey, several residents of the town have opted to buy the fresh beans because they came fresh from the farms.

Some Katsina residents told NAN that they preferred to eat the new beans to avoid being victims of bean poisoning.

They alleged that some beans traders used poisonous chemicals before storing the commodity.

A beans trader, Malam Garba Lawal told NAN that the sharp drop in price of beans had affected their business.

“The drop has affected us because we cannot sell our old stock at the old price and we have lost a lot of money as a result.’’

A consumer, Malam Ahmad Musa said that the reduction in the price of beans “is a blessing to the common man, who is financially handicap’’.

The Vice Chairman, Katsina Grains Sellers Association, Alhaji Musa Isah said the arrival of the new beans had brought relief to the common man.

Isah said that the newly harvested beans could not be stored but must be sold quickly “because they are too fragile to be kept’’. (NAN)..

Vanguard