BBNaija’s Diane claims her virginity is intact, may not have sex till marriage

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

In the wake of the many sexual escapades in the Big Brother Naija house, Diane said during a game with fellow housemates, Omashola and Elo on Friday that she plans on staying away from sex until marriage.

The BBNaija housemate made the remark while responding to Elo on the last time she had sex. Going down memory lane, she recalled how her aunt once made her take a vow using the Bible to stay away from sex until marriage. She however, stated that she would give up on her vow if she meets a man she truly loves.

“When I was younger, around 10 or 11, I went to see my cousin and her mother was telling us about how she kept herself till she got married. She told us that one thing that kept her was that she made a vow with God to stay pure, after which she now made us make a vow using the Bible to stay pure till marriage. At 23, I could wait or find someone to confuse my head and I will give it out,” she said.

Recall that evicted housemate, Nelson once admitted to pushing for a relationship with Diane. Nelson said he stopped gunning for a relationship with Diane after Tuoyo told him he had an interest in her.

Vanguard