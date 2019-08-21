BBNaija: Vote for Seyi if you love me, Tacha begs fans

…As Don Jazzy mocks Frodd’s obsession with Esther

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha shared in the diary room with Biggie that she needs fellow housemate, Seyi by her side and urged her fans to vote for him to avoid eviction on Sunday.

Recall that Seyi’s group, Cruisetopia are up for eviction this Sunday and at least one housemate will be leaving the Big brother house.

Tacha, who managed to amass the highest vote last weekend, was asked to campaign for one housemate up for possible eviction in one minute during her diary session with Biggie. She chose to beg her fans on behalf of Seyi and prompted them to vote massively to save him.

Part of her statement that got fans was “Vote for Seyi if you love Tacha”

This doesn’t come as a surprise as the duo has over the last few weeks been suspected to have a “thing” for each other as they have been unusually close.

Meanwhile, Frodd, aka lover boy, who seems to be obsessed with his love for Esther, told her on Tuesday that only her towel was left unwashed having washed every other thing for her, promising to wash the towel on Wednesday. This particular action by Frodd stirred reactions among BBNaija followers, among who is Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, as he mocked Frodd, calling him a ‘washerman’. Tacha

Alongside a video of the Frodd revealing his intention to wash Esther’s towel, Don Jazzy tweeted, “Frodd my guy. Abeg what’s the name of Esther’s soap?”

