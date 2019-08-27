BBNaija: Tacha, Sir Dee, Venita, Frodd, Esther and Cindy up for possible eviction

By Ayo Onikoyi

…as Veto Power Holder, Ike, saves Omashola and replaces him with Cindy

Lagos, Nigeria; 26 August 2019: Another intriguing nomination challenge held at the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ house on Monday night.

During the veto power challenge on Sunday night, Biggie dissolved the existing teams, Cruistopia and The Icons and set new rules and new teams, with this, new teams Enigma and Legends were formed. Members of the Enigma team are Seyi, Mike, Mercy, Elozonam, Diane, Ike and Cindy while members of the Legend team are Tacha, Omashola, Frodd, Esther Venita, Sir Dee and Khafi.

This week’s nomination challenge involved three representatives from the newly formed teams filling empty plates with cotton balls from buckets, the big twist, however, entailed filling the plates blindfolded with spoons of cotton balls.

Team Enigma emerged winners after having the highest cumulative number of cotton balls picked with teaspoons from the bucket into the plate. The Legends lost out in the challenge which makes them automatically up for eviction.

Ike who won this week’s veto power was asked to save someone from the nominated team and replace with someone from his team. Ike saved Omashola and replaced him with Cindy. With this the Housemates now up for eviction are Tacha, Sir Dee, Esther, Frodd, Venita and Cindy.

Earlier in the day, Khafi won the Head Of House challenge after battling it out with Ike, Frodd, Venita and Seyi and was automatically exempted from nomination.

Voting for this week is officially open! Fans can now vote for their favorite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS by texting VOTE and the NAME of the HOUSEMATE to 32052 (SMS costs N30 for Nigeria only and available on the participating networks – Airtel, MTN and 9Mobile). Fans can also VOTE FOR FREE on the website and mobile site – africamagic.tv/bigbrother.

With the MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can get additional 100 VOTES for their preferred housemate. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app today on the iOS or Android mobile app store. Voting on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps are open only to subscribers in Nigeria

Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement. You can also stream your favorite football matches on the go with DStv Now.

Big Brother Naija season four is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja. For more information on the show, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother Follow the official Big Brother Naija handle on Instagram @bigbronaija, twitter: @BBNaija and Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija/

Vanguard