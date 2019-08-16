BBNaija season 4 update: Diane sacrifices Joe for Sir Dee

By Ayo Onikoyi

The ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates took part in the first Nomination Challenge on Monday night following the new twist Biggie introduced to the season.

The housemates were last week split into teams – Cruisetopia and The Icons – in which they would compete in a series of challenges with the losing team automatically having all its members up for possible eviction.

To get things started, Biggie instructed the teams to choose three representatives each to take part in the challenge. The Icons chose Omashola, Cindy and Sir Dee as their representatives whilst Cruisetopia chose Mike, Joe and Jackye.

The Icons won the first challenge which involved the selected representatives sticking many inflated balloons onto a board. The task ended with Cruisetopia scoring 8 points while The Icons soared with 9 points. The second challenge was for the competing representatives to tie as many shoelaces as possible on a pole. Mike put Cruisetopia in the lead in that challenge and the result was an even score board for both teams. As a tie breaker, the housemates were asked to repeat the challenge which eventually resulted in Cruisetopia winning the first Nomination Challenge and members of The Icons automatically nominated for possible eviction.

Consequently, Diane who won the Veto Power Holder challenge earlier in the day was asked to save someone from the nominated team and replace with someone on her team. She chose to save Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe.

Earlier in the day, Seyi emerged winner of the Head of House challenge for the second week in a row giving him immunity from nominations this week.

