BBNaija Saturday night party: Esther, Frodd take centre stage, go sensual

By Ayo Onikoyi

Like every BBNaija season 4 Saturday night party, this Saturday party Aug 31st would have been another drabby affair safe for Frodd and Esther that stepped up to give us “pepper dem” performance like there’s no tomorrow. It might actually be there last night together given indications that one or both may walk on Sunday.

Their ship has been rather turbulent, undaring and a bit dull until tonight. Though Frodd had been forthcoming but Esther has been playing the screw, running the poor guy ragged with attitude. Washing her paints has done little to get her sailing home until tonight when her compass seemed to have the right direction.

They were simply the spice on Saturday, doing justice to the DJ’s songs. From romantic, to luscious and outrightly sensual the couple took the bull by the horn and stole the show.

While many of their mates were looking giddy, with exception to Khafi who brought Gedoni’s cap on to show their love is still burning, to Mercy looking electrifying in her black outfit, Tacha looking sensual, Venital as mischievous as she could be, Frodd and Mercy were the toast of the party.

Vanguard