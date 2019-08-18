BBNaija (S4) Saturday night party; Fans hail DJ Humility, Jackye

Fans hailed housemate Jackye Madu for loosening up during the DJ Humility-assisted Saturday night party.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 23 year-old tech guru, Jackye took fans by surprise with her rara dance steps and vibes at the party.

Fans praised DJ Humility for supplying the right kind of music mixes that got Jackye and other housemates, especially Mike, Mercy and Cindy on their feet.

@_Agnestoy tweeted, “Jackey was a vibe tonight..she gat nice dance steps.”

@Victoria_Rossa said, “My baby killed it. My jackye”

@Gladysdeborah said, “Thanks DJ humility, you made Hanty Jackye dats is always sitting like our sister in Lord in every Saturday’s night party to dance from the beginning of the party till the end.”

@BBNaija tweeted, “Agreed, see how even Jackye was spotted on the dance floor! #BBNaija”

@Sweetmavis said, “Jackye is on fire tonight….local woman is shocked….#BBNaija”

@Bamaojourns said, “Jackye had moves she unleashed tonite. #BBNajia”

Meanwhile, Saturday also doubled as Joe Abdallah’s birthday and his fellow housemates held a party in his honour, complete with cake and heartwarming speeches.

NAN reports that with ‘The Icons’ up for eviction, fans and housemates alike are eager to see the outcome on Sunday night.