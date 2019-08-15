BBNAIJA: Khafi threatens to drag UK tabloid to court

…As she risks losing her MET Police job

By Rotimi Agbana

The management of Khafilat Kareem, a.k.a Khafi, a contestant in the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has threatened to drag a British tabloid, The Sun, to court for publishing what it described as “repulsive and damaging publication” about her activities in the house.

In an official statement released by authorities of the Metropolitan Police and published by The Sun UK, the MET Police who claimed Khafi was denied permission to partake in the ongoing show, promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding her participation in the show because her actions in the Big Brother house has brought disrepute to the MET Police.

However, responding to The Sun’s report on the matter, Khafi’s management threatened to take legal actions against the tabloid if it refuses to make an immediate retraction alongside a public apology.

“The attention of Khafi’s management has been drawn to a publication by The Sun UK on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, titled ‘LOIN OF DUTY Met Police ‘poster girl’ faces sack for ‘having sex’ on Nigerian Big Brother after being told not to take part. The brazen sensational and defamatory outburst by The Sun UK is written in poor taste without considering the ethics of journalism which seeks balance and objectivity. At no time did The Sun UK send a mail of inquiry to Khafi’s official email which is blasted across her social media platforms under active management to confirm or refute the claims in the publication. Khafi’s side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted to sell a pre-conceived narrative while responses from “outraged colleagues” and “other papers” riddle the publication.”

“This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterizing women for their sexual decisions and life choices. We find The Sun UK’s publication repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of our client. We demand an immediate retraction of the publication by The Sun UK and a public apology to our client Khafilat Kareem within the next 48 hours. Legal options are also being considered at this time”, the statement reads.

While Khaffy is assumed to be aware of what the consequences of her actions would be and of what she can and cannot do as a police woman, should she be in trouble with her employers (MET Police) because of her conduct in the BBNaija house? Is she being victimized/targeted because she’s a woman? Would it have been different if it was a man in her exact same scenario? These questions remain unanswered.

